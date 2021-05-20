Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®: Event Update

Gunstock Amateur Hillclimb Returns June 16th

June 12th-20th, 2021 - New Hampshire – home to America’s Original Riding Rally®

LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® promises to be bigger and better than last year’s pandemic-postponed event. The changing guidelines dictated by the response to COVID 19 and subsequent vaccines have made planning for this year’s rally a challenge but we’re proud to announce that all the popular events rally goers have experienced in the past will be back.

In addition to the Hill Climb Expo up Tower Street on June 15th and the Gunstock Amateur Hill Climb on June 16th, the week will feature several rides and “gypsy tours,” a nod to the origins of the rally, when a group of riders, over 100 years ago, first made the trek to Laconia. The 15th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride to NHMS takes place on Saturday, June 12, featuring a police escorted ride around Lake Winnipesaukee and a return to the NASWA resort for lunch and entertainment. On Sunday, June 13th, the AMA Gypsy Tour to NHMS for USCRA Vintage Races begins at 10:30 AM on Lakeside Avenue. Participants will get a 50% discount on race tickets for the day and a free lap around the track at NH Motor Speedway. Monday, June 14th features the Mae-West Memorial Ride. Riders meet at 8:30 AM at Rally Headquarters for a scenic ride through local towns and ending at NH Motor Speedway. All proceeds benefit local animal shelters. The popular Covered Bridge Gypsy Tour leaves Weirs Beach at 10:30 AM for a 170 mile guided tour to at least 6 covered bridges throughout scenic New Hampshire. Three more rides originate from Laconia on Thursday, June 17th. The Ride to the Sky guided tour to the base of Mount Washington leaves (from Laconia Harley-Davidson) at 9 AM and the We Love Laconia Motorcycle Week Ride leaves Rally Headquarters at 10:30 AM for a scenic tour ending at NASWA Resort. Make sure to join or watch in tribute as the POW/MIA Freedom Ride tours Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach at 6 PM en route to Meredith’s Hesky Park for the 33rd annual POW/MIA vigil. Finally, kick-off the 2nd weekend with the new Motorcycle Lights Parade on June 18th! Ride from downtown Laconia to Weirs Beach. This first ever evening ride is a great chance to showcase those LED lights!

Be sure to keep checking the events page on the official site of Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® laconiamcweek.com for updates on these and many other events at this year’s rally.

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL and Team Motorcycle, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year.

For more information about visiting the state of NH, check out visitnh.gov.

Laconia - where rallies were invented!