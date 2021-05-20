San Joaquin Valley Homes Closes on 2,500th Home
Local Valley Homebuilder Presents Lucky Homebuyer a Check for $2,500 at Greystone in Visalia, California
We love the entire San Joaquin Valley Homes team. They have been amazing.”VISALIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) announces it has closed its 2,500th home after fewer than eight years building homes in the Central Valley.
— Devin Himel, 2,500th homebuyer
The home was purchased by Devin and Christine Himel at the Greystone community in Visalia. In celebration of this significant achievement, SJV Homes presented the Himels with a check for $2,500, as well as gift cards to local Visalia businesses.
The Himels moved from Portland to the Central Valley so they could live closer to family in Long Beach. After an extensive search throughout Southern California for the right place to call home, they chose Visalia for the slower pace and affordable cost of living. They fell in love with the single-story homes offered at Greystone which were more affordable than what they encountered elsewhere in California.
Purchasing from a local builder with ties to the Valley was a big deal, according to Devin, who said when looking for a Valley home and asking around, SJV Homes kept coming up as a very solid company and builder with a good reputation. Knowing this, he said, took a lot of stress out of their buying experience as did the outstanding customer service he described as “beyond great.”
"We love the entire San Joaquin Valley Homes team. They have been amazing,” Devin said, noting that the sales, design and construction staff sent them weekly progress photos and were available even on weekends to answer questions and help them make decisions.
Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes is a local homebuilder currently developing new home neighborhoods in Dinuba, Hanford, Kingsburg, Porterville, Tulare and Visalia. In 2020, SJV Homes made the prestigious Builder 100 list, a ranking of the top 100 homebuilders in the US put out each year by Builder magazine.
SJV Homes, in partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate management company, has now developed over 30 joint venture projects in the Central Valley.
About San Joaquin Valley Homes
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate management firm in San Diego. It has since closed 2,500 homes and is one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 50 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Genevieve Anton
Anton Communications
ganton@antonpr.com