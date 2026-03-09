The Roxborough Group Appoints New Director of Investor Relations

The Roxborough Group is a private real estate investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, California

Industry Veteran Christine Schadlich Joins San Francisco Private Equity Firm

Christine brings a strong track record in fund formation and investor services, and we look forward to leveraging her expertise as we deepen our engagement with investors.” — Marc Perrin, Founder and Managing Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roxborough Group , a private equity real estate investment firm, announced the appointment of Christine Schadlich as the Director of Investor Relations. In this newly created role, Schadlich will partner closely with the firm’s executive leadership to guide capital formation, investor strategy, and client service across institutional, family office, and high net worth channels.“This is an important step in our growth as we continue strengthening relationships with existing partners and expanding our investor base,” said Marc Perrin, Founder and Managing Partner of The Roxborough Group. “Christine brings a strong track record in fund formation and investor services, and we look forward to leveraging her expertise as we deepen our engagement with investors.”Schadlich most recently served as Head of Investor Services at Carmel Partners in San Francisco, where she played a key role in raising more than $3 billion in equity and oversaw day to day operations supporting the firm’s institutional investor base. Prior to Carmel, she held senior investor relations and capital markets positions at leading real estate organizations including Stockbridge Capital Group, Alecta, and Prologis.Schadlich serves on the Planning Commission in Healdsburg, California, and is a former board member of the Sugar Bowl Ski Team Foundation. She holds a B.A. in International Political Economy from the University of California, Berkeley.About The Roxborough Group, LLCThe Roxborough Group, LLC (“Roxborough”) is a San Francisco-based real estate private equity firm focused on unlocking value from investments targeting dynamic markets with durable economic drivers and strong demographic tailwinds. As a trusted capital partner with a flexible mandate, Roxborough employs a disciplined, thematic, research-driven investment approach that integrates macroeconomic trends, asset-level fundamentals, and event-driven dislocations to identify compelling opportunities on a risk-adjusted basis. Roxborough invests both directly and through partnerships with experienced operators, pursuing a range of value-add, opportunistic, and longer-duration strategies. For more information, please visit www.theroxboroughgroup.com

