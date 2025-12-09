Continental Realty Group & CP Capital Acquire 336-Unit Apartment Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Discovery at Mountain View Continental Realty Group

This marks the fourth partnership between CRA and CP Capital and the firms’ first acquisition in the Nashville market.

As the city's multifamily supply pipeline gradually wanes, we expect fundamentals to outperform national averages in coming years. CRA will continue looking to expand its Nashville holdings in 2026.” — Adam Holt, CRA’s Director of Acquisitions

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continental Realty Group , through its subsidiary Continental Realty Assets, Ltd. (“CRA”), a Denver-based multifamily owner and operator, in partnership with New York-based CP Capital , a leading U.S. real estate investment manager specializing in multifamily investments, is pleased to announce the purchase of the 336-unit Discovery at Mountain View Apartments in Antioch, Tennessee. This marks the fourth partnership between CRA and CP Capital and the firms’ first acquisition in the Nashville market.The partnership purchased the property in an off-market transaction.Built in 2008, Discovery at Mountain View is a low-density community featuring studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts across 11 distinct floor plans. The property’s amenity package includes a clubhouse/leasing center, swimming pool, fitness center, business center, and dog park. CRA intends to lightly modernize the unit interiors during its ownership period, as well as make improvements to the property’s exterior and common areas.Discovery at Mountain View is ideally located in the rapidly growing Antioch submarket of Nashville, offering residents seamless access to many of the Nashville MSA’s thriving employment centers and retail hubs.“We are thrilled to partner with CP Capital again, and to add Discovery at Mountain View to our expanding portfolio,” said Robert Ireland, CRA’s Chief Investment Officer. “Discovery at Mountain View is a well-located asset, and we look forward to improving the property and delivering an exceptional community to current and future residents.”CRA sees strong opportunity in the Nashville multifamily market, “We are excited to enter the Nashville market with our acquisition of Discovery at Mountain View,” said Adam Holt, CRA’s Director of Acquisitions. “Nashville continues to experience strong population growth and robust economic expansion. As the city’s multifamily supply pipeline continues to wane, we expect market-wide fundamentals to outperform national averages in the coming years. CRA will be actively looking to expand its Nashville holdings in 2026.”“Our strategy is to move with the market – tracking trends, challenges, and disruptions that shape the industry. Multifamily remains a necessity-driven asset class, where demand for high-quality, accessible housing endures,” said Jay Remillard, Executive Managing Director at CP Capital. “We are excited to meet this demand in the Nashville region and continue our strategy of capitalizing on market cycles and strong supply-demand fundamentals across the risk spectrum.”About Continental Realty AssetsContinental Realty Assets, Ltd. ("CRA"), is a subsidiary of Continental Realty Group, a real estate investment firm dedicated to the creation of value in multifamily real estate. For more information about Continental Realty Group, please visit www.continentalrealtygroup.com About CP CapitalCP Capital is a highly disciplined U.S. real estate investment manager focused on the multifamily sector. Founded in 1989, the firm has invested in nearly $16 billion of U.S. real estate on behalf of global institutions, family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals. These investments total more than 70,000 residential units and 21 million square feet of commercial space. In-house capabilities of CP Capital also include asset and construction management, capital markets, reporting, and tax structuring expertise. Through its consistent participation in the market over the past three decades, the firm has developed deep relationships across the real estate industry. CP Capital’s primary investment strategy focuses on opportunistic and value-add rental apartment investments with best-in-class joint venture partners in growth markets throughout the U.S., which has resulted in a track record of more than 235 realized multifamily fund investments as of September 30, 2025. Visit cpcapitalus.com for more information.

