CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Arrest in $718,000 Miami Workers’ Compensation Insurance Premium Fraud Scheme

MIAMI – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Damart Oshain Burnett, owner of Damart Builders Corporation, for allegedly concealing payroll information to avoid paying more than $718,000 in workers’ compensation premiums.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Businesses must protect their employees and that means carrying the correct amount of workers’ compensation coverage. As your CFO, I will continue to hold those accountable who choose to avoid obtaining the proper coverage at the expense of their workers. I thank the dedication of my fraud detectives for conducting the investigation and working to ensure this alleged criminal is held responsible.”

An investigation was conducted by CFO Patronis’ Division of Investigative & Forensic Services (DIFS), Bureau of Workers Compensation Fraud, revealed that the owner of Damart Builders Corporation, Damart Burnett, cashed millions of dollars in labor instead of the $223,600 Damart had originally reported when obtaining the policy with NorGuard Insurance Company. Had the payroll been properly reported, Damart Builders Corporation would have been charged more than $745,800 in workers’ compensation premium. To date, NorGuard Insurance has only collected roughly $27,700 in premiums. Damart Builders Corporation effectively avoided more than $718,000 in workers’ compensation premiums based on the owners' alleged fraudulent actions.

Damart Burnett was arrested on May 18, 2021 and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County. He faces charges of workers' compensation premium fraud, organized scheme to defraud and conspiracy grand theft, If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).