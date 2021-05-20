Jatheon Cloud Email Archiving Software Wins “Users Most Likely to Recommend” Award

Jatheon Cloud - Users Most Likely To Recommend Award

Jatheon Technologies announced that their cloud-based solution, Jatheon Cloud, has been awarded the “Users Most Likely to Recommend” award on SoftwareSuggest.

This is a confirmation to our potential customers that not only the functionality and service, but also technical support, ease of use and general customer satisfaction we provide is above and beyond.” — Jelena Popovic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftwareSuggest is a platform that helps organizations and businesses in selecting the best software solutions, vendors and service partners. Every year, SoftwareSuggest organizes a competition where vendors are asked to submit nominations, after which an external team of expert consultants evaluate the software and choose winners. This year, Jatheon Cloud has been recognized for its user interface, features and capabilities and awarded the “Users Most Likely to Recommend” award.

Ivana Nikolic, Product Marketing Director in Jatheon Technologies, provided the following statement: “This award will definitely solidify the reputation of Jatheon Cloud in the market and I’m happy that we were awarded in this particular category, since user feedback and satisfaction have always been our top priorities when designing and updating our software.”

Jelena Popovic, who helms the Jatheon Cloud Product Development Team, is equally delighted: “While designing the Jatheon Cloud archiving software, we prioritized data security and compliance features, but never sacrificed user experience for robustness. This award is an additional confirmation to our potential customers that not only the functionality and service, but also technical support, ease of use and general customer satisfaction we provide is above and beyond.”

Jatheon Cloud is a cloud-based email, social media and chat apps archiving software used mostly by organizations in regulated industries to manage compliance with various retention laws, speed up open data requests and facilitate the legal discovery of electronic records.

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud.