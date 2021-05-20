New Hazardous and Explosion Proof Lighting from Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures releases the BILT and the HAZR, two new LED explosion proof and hazardous location fixtures.

Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts based manufacturer of commercial, industrial and sports lighting, announces two new hazardous location and explosion proof lights for industrial use. The BILT and the HAZR are both Class 1 Division 2 hazardous location rated and suitable for facilities that deal with flammable gases, vapors, and liquids. Both fixtures are extreme life and lensed with a clear tempered glass lens. These lighting fixtures represent the first in a line of LED hazardous location and explosion proof lighting from Access Fixtures but not the last.

“Here at Access Fixtures, we’ve noticed an explosive demand for LED fixtures able to withstand flammable gases and vapors. As a result, we have launched two new fixtures to meet this increasing demand,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “Both the HAZR and the BILT meet National Electrical Code hazardous location Class 1 Division 2 requirements for hazardous location lighting. With a vast selection of optional mounts, HAZRs and BILTs will be able to be easily installed wherever they are needed.”



Both the BILT and the HAZR are manufactured with heavy duty die-cast aluminum and available in a standard gray finish. The 64w BILT offers a choice of seven different mounting options including suspended mount (standard), ceiling mount, 25° or 90° wall mount arm, or 25° or 90° stanchion mount. This provides an element of flexibility for contractors and facility managers. Additionally, the BILT distributes light in a broad Type V pattern for maximum visibility. Similarly, the HAZR distributes light in a very broad NEMA 7H x 7V distribution pattern. The HAZR and the BILT are both available with a choice of either 4000K cool white or 5000K bright white. These fixtures also come with a choice of surge protection, and are compatible with 0-10v dimming. Need help deciding which hazardous location or explosion proof light fixture you need for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures Lighting Specialist.

