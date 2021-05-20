WCO and GMAC Support the Brien Holden Vision Institute Myopia Awareness Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Council of Optometry (WCO) and Global Myopia Awareness Coalition (GMAC) are excited to announce their support of the Brien Holden Vision Institute (BHVI) Myopia Awareness Week, May 24-28, 2021. This global initiative is aimed to bring attention to the growing epidemic of myopia in children across the world.
“Myopia is arguably the most widespread epidemic faced by the global optometry community and we must increase our efforts to combat this public health issue,” said WCO President, Paul Folkesson.
Myopia is projected to affect the vision of approximately five billion people globally by 2050, more than doubling today’s numbers.1 Myopic progression has been linked to sight-threatening conditions later in life such as cataracts, retinal detachment, glaucoma and myopic maculopathy.2
“We are calling on eye care professionals to take action!” said GMAC Board of Directors Chair, Dr. Juan Carlos Aragón. “We encourage ECPs to learn about the most up-to-date management methods and communicate these methods to colleagues, other healthcare professionals, myopic children and their parents, and the wider consumer community.”
The BHVI Myopia Awareness Week focuses on sending key messaging and resources for parents and eye care professionals to raise awareness. Social media toolkits, guidelines, and news are available on the BHVI website at www.bhvi.org.
1 Holden et al, - Global Prevalence of myopia and high myopia and temporal trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology 2016. 123(5):1036-1042
2 Flitcroft DI. The complex interactions of retinal, optical and environmental factors in myopia aetiology. Prog Retin Eye Res. 2012;31:622-60.
About the World Council of Optometry
The World Council of Optometry (WCO) is an international membership-based non-profit organization for individual optometrists, industry professionals and optometric organizations that envisions a world where optometry makes high quality eye health and vision care accessible to all people. Its mission is to facilitate the development of optometry around the world and support optometrists in promoting eye health and vision care as a human right through advocacy, education, policy development and humanitarian outreach. To learn more, please visit www.worldoptometry.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition
The Global Myopia Awareness Coalition (GMAC), formed in early 2019, is composed of leading ophthalmic companies and eye health associations that agree on a clear need for greater public awareness about childhood myopia. Its mission is to promote public awareness of childhood myopia as a treatable disease through direct-to-consumer channels and awareness by governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other health care associations. To learn more, please visit https://www.allaboutvision.com/gmac.htm.
