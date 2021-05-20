An astounding update for Oddbods Live Coloring (AR) Book on Google Play, iOS Appstore and Huwaei Gallery.
Maysalward is proud to bring you the most exciting application app ever. The Oddbods Coloring Book is one of the most exciting games that you can find on Google Play.”AMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward launched a mighty new update for Oddbods Coloring Book on Google Play, iOS Appstore and Huwaei.
— Ali Noufal, Maysalward BD Director
A super exciting update for Oddbods fans! The Oddbods Coloring app has now an augmented reality photo booth mode. The player can automatically capture photos with your favourite Oddbods character in the cutest way possible and then share them with family and friends!
There are also new colouring and animation sheets offering a unique live colour experience and fun interactive games.
Oddbods Coloring AR is unique among Augmented Reality apps in the market where the App offers interactive colouring book with games featuring seven very individual and quirky friends and the multi-award-winning and Emmy-nominated animated series" oddbods".
Ali Noufal, Maysalward Business Development Director, states: Maysalward is proud to bring you the most exciting application app ever. The Oddbods Coloring Book is one of the most exciting games that you can find on Google Play.
Once the player has printed out and coloured the character sheet, they can bring characters to life in augmented reality. Once this happens, users will blend and view their creations with the real environment surrounding them. Next comes AR mini-games. Players can interact with their design and play fun and addictive games.
Oddbods offers young children a chance to be creative with their favourite Oddbods characters using augmented reality technology.
This new update is available on the app store. It offers hours of magical fun and wonderment as the little one exercises their imagination through colouring pages and engaging in augmented reality.
The App is available for download now for free on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Appgallery.
The App brings together the best of augmented reality technology with one of the most heartwarming animated series and its unusual characters, just the way you like it!
Nour Khrais
Maysalward
+962 7 9690 0217
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Oddbods Live Coloring (AR)