ComplianceOnline Hosts 'ACH Exception Processes Workshop' for Banking and Financial Professionals

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the world’s leading provider training for regulated companies has organized a one-day virtual ACH Exception Processes workshop for banking and financial professionals. The workshop will be held on June 8, 2021, between 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM PDT.

This intensive training with interactive scenarios throughout the session helps bring the learning home. Attendees will learn how to apply best practices to remain in compliance with the NACHA Operating Rules.

The trainer in this session will provide examples of when to use which form and why plus tying this information back to what the NACHA Operating Rules state to ensure you comply each time you help your account holder with their request.

With the newly adopted Rules change for 2020 with “unauthorized returns” what Return Reason code do I use and why? Return Reason Code R10 or R11 and what is the difference when using these to return Entries as unauthorized? Key points illustrated during this virtual workshop will assist your customer service and front-line staff as well as your operations staff.

Covered during this session, the trainer will:

• Define the Rules surrounding Stop Payments

• Identify the difference in the Rules between a consumer and non-consumer Stop Payment

• List tips that will help customer service and frontline staff to ensure they are asking the right questions of the account holder

• Outline what an unauthorized transaction is and when to use a Written Statement of Unauthorized Debit (WSUD)

• Identify the differences between using Return Reason Code R10 vs. R11 and what that means to the RDFI when returning

• Identify training tips for the ODFI to identify the differences between R10 and R11 for Return Entries to the Originator when handling these types of Returns

• Review timeframes for Stop Payments and Unauthorized Payments

• Illustrate what constitutes an entry to be returned as authorization revoked vs. Stop Payment vs. Unauthorized

• Describe through the use of scenarios – the what, when and how of Stop Payments and Returning Unauthorized Entries

Why Should You Attend:

This 1-Day workshop is “virtual” and WILL include examples and scenarios to practice the rules and help demonstrate how to apply best practices to remain in compliance with the Nacha Operating Rules.

Customer service and operations staff struggle each day with the question from their customer – “What does my account holder want me to do…Stop this payment, return it, or they may be saying they revoked the transaction, or even disputing an unauthorized transaction -- what are the next steps?” What form do I need, what do I need to look for to be sure of what I’m doing when assisting my account holder with these delicate situations.

Several scenarios will be provided throughout the virtual workshop to help identify what questions to ask the account holder, what forms to used (based on responses), and the next steps to take when returning the Entry.

This session will help answer those struggles and concerns to help the front-line and operations staff determine when to use what form, and what the timeframe is to be able to Stop a Payment vs. outright returning an Entry as unauthorized, vs. authorization revoked.

These two topics continue to be the number one issue in the exception processing of ACH transactions daily. In addition, the issue with “Do I use R10 or R11 as the Unauthorized Return Reason Code and why will also be discussed in detail.

Who Will Benefit:

• Financial Institution professionals (new/current operations staff)

• Banking Operations managers and staff

• Compliance and Risk professionals

• Treasury Management professionals

• Aspiring and current AAP’s (Accredited ACH Professionals)

• Banking Managers/ Supervisors

• Audit and Compliance Personnel / Risk Managers.

• Payroll Processors

• Company / Business Owners (Originators)

• Third-Party Service Providers and Third-Party Senders

• Auditors with financial institutions

For more information or to register for this seminar, please click here.

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: June 8, 2021 (8:30 AM to 2:30 PM PDT)

About the Speaker:

Donna founded Dynamic Mastership, LLC in December 2014 in an effort to utilize her 24+ years’ experience in the financial services industry, by sharing her passion for training financial institutions and organizations on the Rules and processes for electronic payments (with her specialty being ACH payments). She holds the Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) designation (achieved in 2004). Donna’s experience before founding Dynamic Mastership, includes 9 years' serving as the Education Service Director at a Regional Payments Association (RPA), where she managed and facilitated the entire Education program for nearly 800 financial institution members. Prior to that, Donna spent 14 years with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis in various departments, where she started her training career as the Training and Development Specialist in 2003.

Donna is a certified Master Trainer who continually uses her extensive knowledge, experience, enthusiasm and passion for transferring payment processing details, while using the adult learning theory is remarkable! Her training style has helped many payment professionals remain consistently informed of the NEW and ever-changing NACHA Operating Rules and explaining how the Rules apply when performing daily operational tasks including complex return and exception processing. She incorporates scenarios and examples in her detailed training, so the Rules are easy to comprehend and apply to real-life day-to-day ACH processing. Donna's ability to engage the learner through the entire training event helps the adult learner apply what they've learned during and after each training session.

About ComplianceOnline.com:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training programs for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

For more information on ComplianceOnline or to browse through our training programs, please visit our website


