Dr. Marianne J. Legato of The Foundation for Gender Specific Medicine to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent polling of the youngest generation of Americans—Gen Z—suggests that one in six identify as part of the LGBTQ community.

Of course, variations in sexual preference and gender performance have existed as long as human beings have lived.

Dr. Marianne J. Legato is the author of Plasticity of Sex: The Molecular Biology and Clinical Features of Genomic Sex, Gender Identity and Sexual Behavior, which collects all the evidence-based research on issues of gender identity and transition to provide a comprehensive view on the development and variations of human sexuality.

“We are converting all of the scientific language into something more digestible for the lay public and help diffuse the hostility to these communities,” says Dr. Legato. “Our effort has been to make gender less of an emotional discussion, and more scientifically based.”

Dr. Legato is a pioneer in the field. Gender-specific medicine: the study of how normal human biology differs between men and women, especially in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. As director for the Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine, Dr. Legato’s research has helped establish sex and gender as important variables in the way we think about the treatment of disease, as well as health and lifestyle.

“In 2000, scientists defined the structure of the human genome, opening a new window into what makes us who we are. It's probably the greatest, most historic, scientific advance in the history of mankind,” says Dr. Legato.

Until then, physicians could only observe patients as a whole, with no real insight into their biology at the cellular and genetic level that makes us unique.

“We now understand more about the molecular biology of people who transition,” explains Dr. Legato. “It isn't just a whim or a fashionable decision. It comes from a profound variation in molecular biology in which people are classified as one gender, but in fact, in their mind and in their awareness of who they are, are another gender.”

In the last decade there have been incredible strides for same sex couples. Now, the transgender community is demanding their respect.

“I believe we need to be more tolerant, to listen and not react with repugnance or condemnation to these variations,” says Dr. Legato. “We’re only just beginning to understand the difference in the way genes operate and what may result in terms of sexual and gender identity. We still have an enormous amount to learn.”

