Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market to Reach $28.92 Billion by 2025

The growth of the market is favored by the developments in the field of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

FREMONT , CA , UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market for COVID-19 vaccines and non-COVID-19 vaccines is projected to reach $28.92 billion and $1.69 billion by 2025 and 2031, respectively, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19 vaccines is set to witness a CAGR of -13.50% during the period 2021-2025. Additionally, the study also highlights that the market for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for non-COVID-19 vaccines is set to witness a CAGR of 95.49% during the period 2026-2031.

The comprehensive study of the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market by BIS Research extensively covers the following:

• Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

• More than 60 products present in the market, including those which are present in the pipeline

• Market share analysis for the commercialized product categories

• A detailed global and regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 14 countries

• Study of data of more than 15 companies

BIS Research study indicates that the growing cases of COVID-19 globally, favorable regulatory environment, and significant external funding for the development of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are fueling the growth of the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market. The market intelligence by BIS Research additionally throws a spotlight on the opportunities existing in the market, such as growing emphasis on research and development for non-COVID-19 applications.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include application, mRNA type, and regions. The biomarker, mRNA type, and regional segments have been further sub-segmented to offer an in-depth analysis of the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market.

The product and ecosystem analysis of the global market include data analysis on the satisfaction level of different pricing analysis of the commercialized products. With respect to the market segmentation, the application segment has been segregated into COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and non-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have been further segmented into commercialized and pipeline vaccines. The non-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have been segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The mRNA type segment has been segregated into nucleoside-modified mRNA, unmodified mRNA, and self-amplifying mRNA for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 applications.

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 14 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., BioNTech SE, CureVac N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited., ethris GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Moderna, Inc., Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH, Providence Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics, Translate Bio, VERSAMEB AG, and Verve Therapeutics, Inc.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products and trends that are changing the dynamics of the market. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

Obtain the Sample Report of mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market at:

