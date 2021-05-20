Visulon's New custom designed 3D viewer works amazing on all browsers
Today Visulon announced a customized 3D viewer that is designed to take fbx and glb formatted 3D files to internet browsers of your choice.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visulon announcd its in-house designed 3D Image Viewer and named it #3DViViewer. It supports all formats #GLB, #GLTF, #FBX from #Browzwear and #CLO3d. This new #3D image visualization is designed for #cloud experiences on all #internetbrowsers and it is ideal for image acceleration. Visulon's 3D viewer actually reduces large file sizes to 30 MB or less maintaining all the design layers.
Some other unique highlights of Visulon's media player are:
1. Different lighting tone maps - Linear, filmic, hejl.
2. Special controls to adjust the lighting in 3D view.
3. Many options to set background intensity and rotations for images.
for more details goto :https://lnkd.in/gdfBriG
#3dviewer #3dvisualization #Visulon #vr #apparelbrand #tommyhilfiger #PVH #levis #tapestry #puma #assortment #merchandising
Arun Joshi
Visulon Inc.
+1 503 267 6749
email us here