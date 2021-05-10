Visulon's FAMS data Analytics platform for Apparel, Fashion and Sports brands will improve decision making
Visulon developed the new data-driven analytics and ML platform to enhance its cloud setup to produce smarter merchandising and financial planning outcomes.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visulon's FAMS (Fashion Analytics &ML Solutions) platform is the latest outcome to effectively utilize its expertise in managing large data-sets while doing visual Line Planning, Merchandising planning and Financial planning for the large global brands. Arun Joshi, CEO and Founder of Visulon said that "FAMS is developed to give our customers the ability to exploit every aspect of their product using AI on AZURE".
Visulon's development rides on top of AZURE's enterprise-grade ML services to build and deploy unique business models for Apparel, Fashion, and Sports industry. Over the years, while successfully implementing bi-directional APIs for ERP, PLM and Supply Chain software platforms, it has been on the path to eliminate infrastructure silos and maximize data integration in its cloud architecture. This data along with unstructured, web scrapped data would be used by Visulon's development team in building models to show improved business planning. Arun Joshi further added that "The offering is a highly customized deployment for each client to provide the continuity and ability to repurpose the past and current data for creating additional value".
About Visulon:
Visulon provides a technology platform, applications, and services to apparel, footwear, sports, fashion and accessories brands that are looking to innovate and digitally transform their processes. Our platform and applications support enhanced processes for early line creation, go-to-market, sales operations, data analytics and digital sales showroom.
Contact:
Arun Joshi
Visulon Inc.
+1 503-267-6749
email us here: info@visulon.com
