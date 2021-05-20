Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLNR NEWS RELEASE: SAILBOAT CAUSING REEF DAMAGE REMOVED AND IMPOUNDED

Līhuʻe – Personnel from three DLNR divisions participated in a challenging operation yesterday, to remove an unattended, illegally moored, 29-foot sailboat from the South Shore Ocean Recreation Management Area (ORMA) on Kaua‘i.

The vessel, registered to Catherine Robinson, had been left in the ORMA for longer than 72-hours and did not have a permit from the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), as required by both Hawai‘i State statute and Hawai‘i Administrative Rules.

It had been reported that the boat was originally moored in a coral basin area and had been dragging it’s anchor over the reef for approximately 100-yards.

DOBOR Administrator Ed Underwood singled out the efforts of his staff, as well as staff from the DLNR divisions of Aquatic Resources (DAR) and Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE).

“Along with our Assistant Administrator Meghan Statts and Kaua‘i DOBOR Branch Manager Jeremiah Aguilera, we decided to take swift and decisive action to have this vessel removed as quickly as possible to prevent further and irreparable damage in the ORMA,” Underwood commented. The vessel has been impounded and secured for disposition.

The DLNR joint division operation included expert input and consultation, with DOCARE Kaua‘i Branch Chief Brad ‘Kipi’ Akana and DAR Aquatic Biologist Heather Ylitalo-Ward, in order to perform the impound and removal of the anchor and boat’s contents to avert further damage.

Underwood concluded, “All eleven DLNR divisions have separate and distinct mandates and responsibilities. It’s always heartening when different divisions come together to address issues and ensure the best outcomes possible.”

