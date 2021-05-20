For Inventors – How To Prepare Your Own Patent Pending Provisional Application Like The Pros.

Learn to prepare your own patent pending provisional patent application like the pros Learn to prepare your own patent pending provisional patent application like the pros Learn to prepare your own patent pending provisional patent application like the pros

ASCADEX launched an E-course to help inventors prepare a strong provisional patent application. The course is prepared for self-filing inventors and others.

Very descriptive and logically stated. Peaceful tone and encouraging vibrations. I'm left with the feeling that I can do this.” — Sandra J. Foster, PhD

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASCADEX Patent Illustrating Services, LLC , has recently launched a course to help inventors prepare a strong provisional patent application document to get their invention to patent pending status with the US Patent and Trademark Office, USPTO. The online course is prepared for self-filing inventors and others who are preparing to meet a patent professional."We make it our goal to not only help individual inventors obtain strong patent drawings but more importantly, we are concern with what they do with the patent drawings or invention photos especially when they tell us they will be preparing their own provisional patent application. After all, a patent drawing is only as good as how you explain it.” ASCADEX President and CEO Autrige Dennis said.Throughout the years, many inventors benefited from the valuable insight and information we gave them while preparing their patent illustrations. This video course and the bonus downloadable book and resources was prepared simply to equip inventors as they move on to the next step of preparing their patent application. With this comprehensive course and included resources, all inventors can now prepare a stronger provisional patent application when doing it themselves and are directed to honest and experienced patent attorney when they need one.The course is divided into 15 digestible lessons to make sure inventors get the best learning experience possible. The course is like a journey, we take an imaginary invention, build it together as if it was your own invention. Then we prepare the patent illustration together and later in the course, we prepare a strong provisional patent document base on the techniques used to draw out the details from the invention. You can use the sample invention in the course or you can use your own invention as you complete the course. The course comes with 160 plus page included eBook you can download.Key Benefits of the CourseThe objective of the course is to help inventors learn how to use their invention drawings or product photograph to explain their invention in a provisional patent application preparation.Using a sample patent drawing we created, inventors will follow along and learn how to label their own patent drawing or product photograph the right way. After labeling their invention, inventors will learn how to use the valuable information gathered from their drawing as a bases for preparing their own provisional patent application.Is there course requirement?There is no course requirement, just come with an invention idea real or imagined, and we will show you how to prepare it for patent pending status. The unique approach of the course will give you more insight into your invention than you realized, which will help you prepare a strong provisional patent application or a well-arranged document to take to a patent attorney.Who are target students?Inventors, entrepreneurs, product designers and anyone who has an invention idea for a product and need to immediately protect it with a US provisional patent application will find the course helpful. Others that will benefit are beginner inventors preparing their own patent application, patent law students and patent agent students.Here is what inventors are saying about the course."Just what I need! This course answered quite a few very important questions for me. Very useful and informative. A necessary guide on "how it must be done." I would highly recommend! The Author uses creative strategies to make IP easy to understand without losing the integrity of the subject. This course is "a must" for anyone thinking about applying for a patent. FIVE STARS!" - Ganna Golovata, Inventor, CEO at Lapatoon.com"Very descriptive and logically stated. Peaceful tone and encouraging vibrations. I'm left with the feeling that I can do this." - Sandra J. Foster, PhD - inventor, Author.When it comes to Patent Illustration, experience counts. ASCADEX believe that our clients’ patent drawings are not only the key to successfully communicating their ideas to the US Patent and Trademark Office and getting their well-deserved patent for their invention, but also a high quality professional document that will serve as a good public record for many years to come. This line of thinking moves us to deliver exceptional service the first time every time.To learn more about ASCADEX Patent Illustrating Services, LLC, visit https://www.ascadex.com ###ABOUT ASCADEX PATENT ILLUSTING SERVICES, LLCASCADEX Patent Illustrating Services, LLC is a (West Palm Beach, FL) based company that prepares USPTO approved patent drawings for intellectual properties law firms, companies and individual inventors. For 16 years, ASCADEX has consistently helped inventors obtain patents for their invention using our accurate drawings. The drawings we prepare, together with a well drafted specification by a patent attorney serves as a basis for successfully filing and persecuting a US and international utility and design patent application. ASCADEX and Autrige Dennis is recommended by patent attorneys, patent law firms, inventors and innovative companies around the world. For more information about ASCADEX and how we can help your firm or the individual inventor with patent illustrations, please visit www.ascadex.com For an interview, please contact Autrige Dennis at 914-803-3486 or visit www.ascadex.com/contact . Follow ASCADEX and Autrige Dennis on Twitter at @patentdrawings; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/patentdrawings and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/ascadex.

Learn To Prepare your own Provisional Patent Application Like the Pros