Submit Release
News Search

There were 115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,208 in the last 365 days.

Autrige described Liberia, West Africa as the next place to visit with his latest track, "LIBERIA"

Yellow album cover showing two beautiful African girls dressed in traditional african clothing and standing against the back drop of a city in Liberia West Africa

New release by Autrige Nyemah Dennis - Liberia

Autrige Dennis wearing a forest green shirt and khaki pants and standing against the background of Miami, Florida.

Autrige Dennis, songwriter and producer

Autrige Dennis

New release by Autrige Nyemah Dennis - Liberia

Autrige delivers a powerful song from the point of view of a tourist with his new single, "LIBERIA."

GREENACRES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autrige Nyemah Dennis drops his latest single, "LIBERIA," on all major platforms around the world. The song "Liberia", is Autrige's latest single as a songwriter, composer and producer. "LIBERIA" is worded from the point of view of a tourist visiting the beautiful West African country of Liberia.

As a songwriter Autrige has strive to produce songs across different genre. The song "Liberia" is about a tourist experience after visiting Liberia, West Africa. Some listeners said the song reminded them of the wonderful experience with a Liberian in or outside of Liberia. For Liberians who are living in the diaspora, the song evoke a kind of longing for the place of their birth. The memories of childhood and the simple yet rich experience of growing up in Liberia, West Africa. Whatever you feel when you listen to the song, all can agree that the hit "LIBERIA" is Autrige's best work to date for a novice songwriter and producer. The single is consisting of "Liberia - Dance Mix", "Liberia-Instrumental" for your singing pleasure, and "Liberia - Keyboard Reflection" "LIBERIA" which is a slow yet funky version of the song. "Liberia" is now available on Apple, Tidal, Pandora, Spotify and other music platforms. around the world. The song is also available on YouTube for those in Liberia to enjoy.

About Autrige Dennis

Autrige Nyemah Dennis is an entrepreneur, author, inventor and songwriter. Born and raised in Liberia, West Africa, Autrige started writing and producing songs during the pandemic. His first song released "Pandemic Fatigue" delivers a message of strength, hope and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effects of the pandemic is affecting everyone and the powerful songs helps listeners to stay strong. Autrige is well-known around the world among companies, patent attorneys and inventors for his creative product design skills. When he's not writing songs or enjoying the outdoors Autrige spends his time helping others have a fulfilling life and creating video courses. He also spends his time managing his patent Illustrating company, ASCADEX based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

AUTRIGE N DENNIS
ASCADEX
+1 914-803-3486
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Liberia - Keyboard Reflection

You just read:

Autrige described Liberia, West Africa as the next place to visit with his latest track, "LIBERIA"

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.