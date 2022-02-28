Autrige described Liberia, West Africa as the next place to visit with his latest track, "LIBERIA"
Autrige delivers a powerful song from the point of view of a tourist with his new single, "LIBERIA."GREENACRES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autrige Nyemah Dennis drops his latest single, "LIBERIA," on all major platforms around the world. The song "Liberia", is Autrige's latest single as a songwriter, composer and producer. "LIBERIA" is worded from the point of view of a tourist visiting the beautiful West African country of Liberia.
As a songwriter Autrige has strive to produce songs across different genre. The song "Liberia" is about a tourist experience after visiting Liberia, West Africa. Some listeners said the song reminded them of the wonderful experience with a Liberian in or outside of Liberia. For Liberians who are living in the diaspora, the song evoke a kind of longing for the place of their birth. The memories of childhood and the simple yet rich experience of growing up in Liberia, West Africa. Whatever you feel when you listen to the song, all can agree that the hit "LIBERIA" is Autrige's best work to date for a novice songwriter and producer. The single is consisting of "Liberia - Dance Mix", "Liberia-Instrumental" for your singing pleasure, and "Liberia - Keyboard Reflection" "LIBERIA" which is a slow yet funky version of the song. "Liberia" is now available on Apple, Tidal, Pandora, Spotify and other music platforms. around the world. The song is also available on YouTube for those in Liberia to enjoy.
About Autrige Dennis
Autrige Nyemah Dennis is an entrepreneur, author, inventor and songwriter. Born and raised in Liberia, West Africa, Autrige started writing and producing songs during the pandemic. His first song released "Pandemic Fatigue" delivers a message of strength, hope and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effects of the pandemic is affecting everyone and the powerful songs helps listeners to stay strong. Autrige is well-known around the world among companies, patent attorneys and inventors for his creative product design skills. When he's not writing songs or enjoying the outdoors Autrige spends his time helping others have a fulfilling life and creating video courses. He also spends his time managing his patent Illustrating company, ASCADEX based in West Palm Beach, Florida.
