Spark: A Systemic Racism Story Offers Free Access in Honor of the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder
Documentary Exploring Racism’s Roots and Remedies
We hope to encourage viewers to check themselves, do a little self-examination, and have the uncomfortable conversations that lead to systemic change.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tragic death of George Floyd sparked the largest global protest in the history of the world, a national discussion, and a more profound look at deep-seated, systemic racism in America. As we approach the anniversary of George Floyd’s death on May 25th, Amateur Films’ 30-minute non-commercial documentary — Spark: A Systemic Racism Story — is available as a complimentary resource to explore racism’s roots and remedies while honoring George Floyd’s life and sparking allyship to the black community.
— Associate Producer, Julie Manriquez
The documentary aggregates interviews and clips of prominent racial justice advocates, providing historical context of policies and procedures that have led to the continued oppression of black Americans. Spark also proposes pragmatic, creative remedies in policing, criminal justice, and society in both full-length and condensed forms.
The producers’ participation in a local demonstration sparked by the death of Mr. Floyd inspired the creation of the educational yet gripping documentary to encourage recognition of unconscious bias, show a path to unlearning the historical narrative that redefined an entire race, and offer supportive, authentic, and effective white allyship.
Since the film’s release in December 2020, Spark is nearing 400,000 views and in its first two film festivals, it garnered a win and a finalist award. Organizations such as WD-40 Company, Third Option City, Endeavor Business Media, and schools such as La Jolla Country Day (CA), Jefferson Township High School (NJ), Stanford University, and the University of Wisconsin are using Spark as a resource for racial justice, equity, and sensitivity. The documentary is presented in complete, condensed, and mini versions and can be viewed at www.spark-doc.com. Companies, academic institutions, and organizations are encouraged to utilize Spark as a tool to further the cause of creating a more equitable society designed for the success of all.
About Amateur Films, LLC
Amateur Films, LLC is based in Minneapolis, MN, created in 2020 by Tom Gegax and Mary Wescott of the Gegax Family Foundation. The production team is made up of volunteers and includes talented and passionate neighbors in addition to the retention of top Hollywood writers, editors, composers, and sound and color experts. Amateur Films was inspired by the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests as well as Gegax’s personal experience during the late 60s civil rights uprisings when, working in Chicago with 14 Black service station owners in his territory, he developed deeply personal and business relationships as they protected him from harm during these uprisings and their aftermath.
