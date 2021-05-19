Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Calimex USA signs a new project to custom-develop and host a Blood Inventory and Distribution Application

The new application will be similar to our FDA approved eOrders - www.eBloodOrders.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calimex USA is very pleased to announce the signing of new project to custom-develop and host a Blood Inventory and Distribution Application for a large listed company in California.

Calimex USA conducted a business analysis to arrive at a detailed User Requirement Document (URD) for our customer. The new application will be developed to meet all the requirements in their final, client-approved URD. The developed application will conform to FDA-recommended guidance to best practices in documentation and processes, including validations.

This includes Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ) and Production Qualification (PQ). It will also include a Risk Traceability Matrix (RTM).

The developed application will be securely hosted in our cloud, in a high-availability mode. The hosting will be in two different geographical locations within the US, with continuous replication for Disaster Recovery (DR) and Backups.
The new application will be similar to our FDA approved eOrders. Please visit our www.eBloodOrders.com if you are interested to learn more.

We welcome new businesses.

Contact:
Sam@calimex.net.

Sam Waran
Calimex USA Corporation
+1 415-505-9961
sam@calimex.net

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


