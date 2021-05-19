The 5th Global CSR Summit: Leading Voices in Low Carbon, ESG, and Sustainable Development
BEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Global CSR Summit was held on May 18th, Beijing time at the Kerry Hotel in Beijing, China. 30 speakers from diverse government authorities, NGOs, and academic fields around the world focused on three topics - Green and Low-carbon Development, ESG Development in China, and Sustainable Urban & Rural Communities. In total, more than 200,000 people offline and online attended the session.
In the context of the UN's SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), the Paris Agreement, and the “historical turning point” of the sustainable energy transition, the Global CSR Foundation and the Beijing Rongzhi CSR Institute co-organized this event, embracing the initiative of the United Nations - committed to turning recovery from the pandemic into real opportunities to rebuild a better home for our world.
WANG Xiaoguang, Director of the Beijing Rongzhi CSR Institute, pointed out that COVID-19 is raging around the world and under such serious constraints, we will continue to vigorously promote fulfillment of corporate social responsibilities and commit to the sustainable development of mankind. This will undoubtedly produce profound and realistic effects.
Jing Zhao Cesarone, President of Global CSR Foundation, explained out that there are fewer than 10 years remaining to achieve the UN's 2030 SDGs. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the global economy shrank in 2020. In the face of reconstruction, global unity is not only a moral responsibility, but it also aligns everyone's interests. Now more than ever, strong international cooperation is imperative.
QU Shengwu, the Acting Chairman and Secretary-General of the South-South Cooperation Promotion Association, highlighted that The United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development focuses on the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature, taking into account the development of mankind both today and in future generations. He also gave examples of China’s important contributions to sustainable development.
Session 1: Green and Low-Carbon Development
The first speaker YU Zhidi of the Foreign Cooperation and Exchange Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, focused on "Green Transformation and Corporate Social Responsibility", from "Ecological Civilization and Green Transition" and "Corporate Social Responsibility and Multilateral Governance". WANG Huijun, Executive Vice Premier of Beijing Green Exchange, shared the theme of "Review and Prospect of the National Carbon Market under the Vision of Carbon Neutrality", explaining in detail the positioning and function of the carbon market, transaction specifics and main challenges. Thomas Gehl, Director of the Global CSR Foundation, presented "Global Trends in Carbon Emissions Trading and Corporate Social Responsibility". ZHANG Wei, Deputy Secretary-General of Center for China and Globalization (CCG) pointed out that realizing production, storage and consumption of green renewable energy requires comprehensive, multi-level, intra-regional, and cross-industry coordination.
Session 2: ESG Development in China (Panel Discussion)
The topic "ESG Development in China" was held in the form of a roundtable meeting. WU Ying (Founder and CEO of Ping An Guoyun), hosted this session as panel moderator.
Professor Dwight Hopkins, Director of The ESG Research Initiative Center at the University of Chicago, introduced the three key objectives when ESG was established in 2005 which were to increase profits, help people and help the planet. Stephen Markscheid, President of the International Finance Education Association, introduced in detail various methods of ESG investment, analyzed the scale of ESG investment, the relationship between ESG and value creation, and enumerated ESG investment methods. WANG Xiaomeng, Vice Chairman of the Swiss Chinese Scholars Association for Science and Technology raised three suggestions for application of ESG in corporations. YANG Zhao, Vice President and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Jinyu Biological, said that the company had published its ESG report for the second year, and he also shared specific experiences with the audience. YU Jiantuo, Deputy Secretary-General of China Development Research Foundation, noted that although China had not yet completed its ESG system, major companies are following the concept of ESG, especially in the photovoltaics and wind power generation sectors.
Session 3: Sustainable Urban & Rural Communities
This session was divided into two parts. Part I was hosted by WU Ting, the Founder of Jiabin University while Part II was hosted by CHEN Yingwei, the Executive Committee of Social Innovation Stars. A total of nine speakers participated in this session.
Part I Speakers
ZHANG Xiaoqiang, General Manager of Strategy and Development Department of Sinochem Modern Agriculture
LIU Ying, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Cooperation Department, CCB Housing Service
ZHENG Hong, Deputy General Manager of Strategic Development and Collaborative Management Department of China National Machinery Engineering
KUANG Ji’nan, Chief Social Responsibility Officer of LinkedIn China
ZHANG Peng, Chief Innovation Officer of UCommune
LI Lu, Founder of Steorra Books
Part II Speakers
SHEN Lin, Director of Community Development, Beijing Enpai Public Welfare Organization Development Center
GAO Wenwen, Director of Strategic Development Department of Youcheng Entrepreneur Poverty Alleviation Foundation
XU Jingjing, Founder and Chairman of Jinglun Shiji Medical Technology Company
JIANG Xiaoping, Chairman of Lanbao Corporation
LI Jian, CEO of Jiangsu Yinghua Material Technology Company
Award Ceremony
In the award session, LIANG Xiaohui, Deputy Chief Economist of China Textile Information Center, spoke on behalf of the Global CSR Summit Award Committee. He maintained that companies should combine social responsibility, corporate development, and corporate cases in order to achieve innovation. The award review was conducted across the four evaluation dimensions of "E+S+E+I", namely economy, society, environment, and innovation (management, profit model, business model, etc.). Projects should seek to make achievements in each dimension.
WANG Xiaoguang, Thomas Gehl, and Zhao Changhui (Chief Scientist of the National Risk Research Center) awarded certificates to the six award-winning companies, institutions, cities and individuals.
• Global Sustainable City & Society Innovation Award —— China Construction Bank, CCB Housing
• Global Sustainable Agricultural Development Model Award —— Sinochem Modern Agriculture
• Global CSR Innovation Award —— LinkedIn China
• Annual Global Sustainable Development Innovation Award —— UCommune
• Annual Sustainable Development Cultural Innovation Award —— Steorra Books
• Annual Social Entrepreneurship Pioneer Award —— Jinglun Shiji Medical Technology Company
Finally, ZHANG Ke, secretary-general of the Global CSR Foundation, delivered a closing speech to celebrate the successful conclusion of the conference.
Zoe Dong
Childwise PR Service
+1 224-408-0706
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
The 5th Global CSR Summit: Leading Voices in Low Carbon, ESG, and Sustainable Development