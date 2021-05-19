Route 989 Dunlap Hill Road Utility Work Begins Thursday in New Sewickley

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 989 (Dunlap Hill Road) in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County will begin Thursday, May 20 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through late June between Freedom Crider Road and Ridgewood Drive. Crews from Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will conduct the gas line work.

Please use caution if driving in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #