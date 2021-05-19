PennDOT Announces Online Public Meeting on Improvement Options for Route 6 and the Spring Street Bridge in Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the virtual plans display/ attend a virtual public meeting for improvement options for Route 6/Route 19 (French Creek Parkway) and the Spring Street Bridge (Route 2034) in the City of Meadville and West Mead Township, Crawford County.

The virtual public meeting will include presentations on both projects. Attendees will have a chance to see roadway and bridge alternatives and give feedback.

The meeting will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, on the Microsoft Teams platform. The public can attend by going online to the project page immediately prior to or during the meeting and clicking on the link provided. The page can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Crawford County box, then the tile marked French Creek Parkway/ Spring Street US 6.

Following the meeting, the presentation and the online comment form will be posted on the page through June 16, 2021. In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the meeting will be held online only.

French Creek Parkway

PennDOT is considering improvement different alternatives for the 2.5-mile section of Route 6 from the intersection with Reynolds Avenue in Meadville to the intersection with Baldwin Street Extension in West Mead Township.

The purpose of the project is to maintain traffic efficiency and community transportation needs while improving the geometry of the roadway. Several alternatives have been developed to meet that purpose. Public feedback will assist in the determination of the preferred alternative.

The current project timeline includes preliminary design and engineering of the preferred alternative beginning in spring 2021, followed by final design in late 2021 and early 2022. Construction is expected to occur during in 2022.

A single lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout construction.

Spring Street Bridge

PennDOT is considering different options for the possible restoration or replacement of the bridge that carries Spring Street over Route 6/Route 19 in City of Meadville. Two alternatives will be presented, including restoration of the existing structure and a new structure on a shifted alignment just east of Lincoln Street to Bessemer Street.

The bridge, which was built in 1951, is classified as poor condition. The bridge is used by approximately 4,900 vehicles per day, on average.

Work on the bridge is expected to take place in 2024.

The purpose of virtual public meeting is to receive public input regarding which alternatives for the roadway and the bridge would best suit the needs of the community and provided the opportunity to address any questions or concerns with the project.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback about the roadway project by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379; or about the bridge project by contacting Steve Schettler, PennDOT Project Manager, at sshettler@pa.gov or 814-678-7356.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Boyer-Krantz, PennDOT Project Manager, at chboyer@pa.gov, or 814-678-7379; or Steve Schettler, PennDOT Project Manager, at sshettler@pa.gov or 814-678-7356.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

