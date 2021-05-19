Reminder: M-39 (Southfield Freeway) closed at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) this weekend for surface coating
COUNTY: Wayne
ROADWAY: M-39 (Southfield Freeway)
CLOSURE START DATE: Saturday, May 22, 2021 6 a.m.
REOPEN DATE: Sunday, May 23, 2021 8 p.m.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Concrete surface coating work will require the closure of M-39 (Southfield Freeway) in each direction between Rotunda Drive and M-153 (Ford Road) approaching US-12 (Michigan Avenue). Northbound and southbound M-39 traffic will be detoured to the service drives to allows access to US-12 (Michigan Avenue).
SAFETY BENEFIT: Surface coating the new concrete barrier walls, piers and columns will preserve the durability of these structures.