Reminder: M-39 (Southfield Freeway) closed at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) this weekend for surface coating

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

ROADWAY: M-39 (Southfield Freeway)

CLOSURE START DATE: Saturday, May 22, 2021 6 a.m.

REOPEN DATE: Sunday, May 23, 2021 8 p.m.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Concrete surface coating work will require the closure of M-39 (Southfield Freeway) in each direction between Rotunda Drive and M-153 (Ford Road) approaching US-12 (Michigan Avenue). Northbound and southbound M-39 traffic will be detoured to the service drives to allows access to US-12 (Michigan Avenue).

SAFETY BENEFIT: Surface coating the new concrete barrier walls, piers and columns will preserve the durability of these structures.