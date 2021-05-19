Maryland State Police Arrest Allegany County Man On Child Pornography Charges

May 19, 2021

(CUMBERLAND, MD) – Troopers arrested an Allegany County man early Wednesday morning after a multi-state investigation developed evidence supporting child pornography and related charges.

The suspect is identified as Brent Nikota Bittner, 18, of Cumberland, Maryland. Bittner is charged in West Virginia with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter, distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct that is prohibited. He was transported and processed by Maryland State Police. Additional charges are pending in Maryland.

Beginning in February 2021, West Virginia State Police initiated an investigation after allegations were made that Bittner had been engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a 9-year-old minor. The investigation, which later included Maryland State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Cumberland, Maryland.

On Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police, assisted by the Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. Bittner was arrested at the scene. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues …

Brent Nikota Bittner

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov