M-38 Cane Creek Culvert replacement starts May 24
Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation
COUNTY:Ontonagon
HIGHWAY:M-38
CLOSEST TOWN:Ontonagon
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:Monday, May 24, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
PROJECT:The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $800,000 to replace a culvert on M-38 over Cane Creek near Ontonagon in Ontonagon County. Work will include culvert replacement and scour countermeasures.
A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:The work will require shoulder closures and closing the road and detouring traffic for 28 days. The detour is scheduled to begin after June 7.
SAFETY BENEFITS:This project will extend the lifespan of the culvert and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.