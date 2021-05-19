M-38 Cane Creek Culvert replacement starts May 24

Contact:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY:

Ontonagon

HIGHWAY:

M-38

CLOSEST TOWN:

Ontonagon

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:

Monday, May 24, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

PROJECT:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $800,000 to replace a culvert on M-38 over Cane Creek near Ontonagon in Ontonagon County. Work will include culvert replacement and scour countermeasures.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

The work will require shoulder closures and closing the road and detouring traffic for 28 days. The detour is scheduled to begin after June 7.

SAFETY BENEFITS: