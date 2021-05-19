Bridge demolition requires closing northbound I-75 this weekend in Detroit

Contact:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107

Fast facts: - MDOT is repairing 12 bridges on I-75 between Meade Avenue and 7 Mile Road. - Demolition work requires closing northbound I-75 from I-94 to M-8 (Davison Freeway). - The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and ends by 5 a.m. Monday.

May 19, 2021 -- Weather permitting, the final stage of removing the eastbound M-8 (Davison Freeway) fly-over ramp to northbound I-75 is scheduled to take place this weekend in Detroit. To safely accomplish this work, contracting crews will close northbound I-75 from I-94 to M-8 from 9 p.m. Friday, May 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 24.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94, then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to northbound I-75. The McNichols Road and 7 Mile Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

Replacing this ramp is part of extensive bridge repair on 12 structures over I-75 between Meade Avenue and 7 Mile Road. During active work, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction between 8 Mile Road and Meade Avenue. The project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/M-8 interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season. The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.

All work on this $13 million investment is expected to be completed in November.