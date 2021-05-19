TCEQ approves fines totaling $597,081

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $557,259 against 26 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.‬‬‬

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one industrial hazardous waste, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharge, eight petroleum storage tank, two public water system, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one landscape irrigator, one multimedia, two petroleum storage tank, and one water quality.

In addition, on May 4, 11, and 18, the executive director approved penalties totaling $39,822 against 21 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 9, 2021.