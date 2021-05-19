Interstate 91 S mm116.2 Road Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised that both lanes of travel near Interstate 91 Southbound near Mile Marker 116.2 will be closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

