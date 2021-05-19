Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interstate 91 S mm116.2 Road Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury  Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Good Afternoon,

 

Please be advised that both lanes of travel near Interstate 91 Southbound near Mile Marker 116.2 will be closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Brendan Day

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

