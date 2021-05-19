RE: Interstate 91 S mm116.2 Road Closure
Update: both travel lanes are now open
Update: Left travel lane has been reopened
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Good Afternoon,
Please be advised that both lanes of travel near Interstate 91 Southbound near Mile Marker 116.2 will be closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
