Glassbox Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, the leading Digital Experience analytics provider for web and mobile applications, today announced the availability of Glassbox’s customer experience solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Glassbox customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
“Glassbox is thrilled that our cutting-edge customer experience solutions will now be available in the Microsoft Azure marketplace” said Yaron Morgenstern CEO of Glassbox. “In the past year businesses across nearly all sectors have had to rapidly digitize and the need to provide a seamless digital customer journey has never been as important. Glassbox offers clients the insights they need to understand their customers and provide the web and mobile experiences consumers crave.
“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Glassbox solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Microsoft will take part in Glassbox’s annual conference, DigitalWorld, held virtually on May 25-26, where Nina Lund, Retail & Consumer Goods Lead, Microsoft EMEA, will present Intelligent Retail: The New Chief Innovation Officer?
For more information and to register for the event, visit https://digitalworld.glassbox.com/.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments. For more information, visit: www.glassbox.com.
Francesca Pezzoli
“Glassbox is thrilled that our cutting-edge customer experience solutions will now be available in the Microsoft Azure marketplace” said Yaron Morgenstern CEO of Glassbox. “In the past year businesses across nearly all sectors have had to rapidly digitize and the need to provide a seamless digital customer journey has never been as important. Glassbox offers clients the insights they need to understand their customers and provide the web and mobile experiences consumers crave.
“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Glassbox solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Microsoft will take part in Glassbox’s annual conference, DigitalWorld, held virtually on May 25-26, where Nina Lund, Retail & Consumer Goods Lead, Microsoft EMEA, will present Intelligent Retail: The New Chief Innovation Officer?
For more information and to register for the event, visit https://digitalworld.glassbox.com/.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments. For more information, visit: www.glassbox.com.
Francesca Pezzoli
Glassbox
+44 7501 190362
email us here