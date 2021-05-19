Resurfacing of Philadelphia Street to Begin Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming resurfacing project on Philadelphia Street in Indiana County beginning May 24, 2021.

May 24, beginning at 7:00 a.m., through May 27, 2021, resurfacing will be taking place on Philadelphia Street. The impacted area begins at the intersection of Philadelphia Street and 9th Street/Oakland Avenue and Philadelphia Street/12th Street and continues through to 12th Street.

The roadway is being milled and paved. The railroad crossing will also be adjusted for a smoother ride. This is part of the ongoing construction on Philadelphia Street that began last year.

Motorists should expect delays in this area while work is being completed. Traffic shifting and flagging will be used to control traffic while completing the work.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.