Rte 103 & Brockway Mills - Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 103 in Rockingham in the area of Brockway Mills Rd will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Traffic is being redirected southbound via Upper Bartonsville Rd and northbound via Pleasant Valley Rd. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Bridgette Hartman
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, Vermont 05158
(802) 722-4600 Business
(802) 722-4690 Fax