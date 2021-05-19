Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,359 in the last 365 days.

Senate Votesto Reduce Recidivism, Increase Successful Reintegration

Legislation would provide former inmates with resources to reintegrate back into society

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate passed SB21-146 with broad bipartisan support – a bill sponsored by Senator Pete Lee that will help former inmates reintegrate back into normal life by providing them with the resources necessary to find education and employment opportunities after serving their sentence. 

“Our prison system is failing. Rather than focusing on rehabilitation and reintegration, our addiction to punitive incarceration has led to high rates of recidivism, ” said Senator Pete Lee (D-Colorado Springs), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “This vicious cycle is counterproductive, harmful and costly. But by providing former inmates with the resources they need to attain their education and gain employment, we can make a real difference in Colorado – giving people a chance to succeed.” 

SB21-146 requires the Colorado Department of Corrections to develop a recommended parole plan for every inmate prior to release from prison, as well as procedures for special needs parole – a more carefully crafted parole plan with additional support and resources for inmates with severe physical, mental, or behavioral health issues. 

This legislation will not only decrease the likelihood of recidivism but will help continue the work on the long road ahead of untangling mental health support systems and correctional facilities.

SB21-146 now moves to the House for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.

You just read:

Senate Votesto Reduce Recidivism, Increase Successful Reintegration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.