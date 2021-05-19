Senate Votesto Reduce Recidivism, Increase Successful Reintegration

Legislation would provide former inmates with resources to reintegrate back into society

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate passed SB21-146 with broad bipartisan support – a bill sponsored by Senator Pete Lee that will help former inmates reintegrate back into normal life by providing them with the resources necessary to find education and employment opportunities after serving their sentence.

“Our prison system is failing. Rather than focusing on rehabilitation and reintegration, our addiction to punitive incarceration has led to high rates of recidivism, ” said Senator Pete Lee (D-Colorado Springs), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “This vicious cycle is counterproductive, harmful and costly. But by providing former inmates with the resources they need to attain their education and gain employment, we can make a real difference in Colorado – giving people a chance to succeed.”

SB21-146 requires the Colorado Department of Corrections to develop a recommended parole plan for every inmate prior to release from prison, as well as procedures for special needs parole – a more carefully crafted parole plan with additional support and resources for inmates with severe physical, mental, or behavioral health issues.

This legislation will not only decrease the likelihood of recidivism but will help continue the work on the long road ahead of untangling mental health support systems and correctional facilities.

SB21-146 now moves to the House for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.