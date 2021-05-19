InSpire Transpiration Solutions Announces the Return of Free Webinar Series for Cannabis Cultivators
InSpire’s resident cultivation experts will lead an in-depth discussion on cannabis phenotypes
In this webinar, we want to take a step back and focus on the meaning of a phenotype in cannabis and why it is a foundation to success for indoor cultivation businesses.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSpire Transpiration Solutions, a leading HVACD products and services provider focused on controlled environmental systems for indoor horticulture, is excited to announce the return of its free webinar series designed specifically for cannabis cultivators. “Getting The Most Out Of Your Cannabis Phenotype” will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. PST.
“In the fast-paced cannabis industry, new data is constantly emerging and the latest cultivation trends are always changing – it’s easy for the basic fundamentals to be forgotten along the way,” said Jesse Porter, Cannabis Business Specialist for InSpire Transpiration Solutions and co-host of the webinar series. “In this webinar, we want to take a step back and focus on the meaning of a phenotype in cannabis and why it is a foundation to success for indoor cultivation businesses.”
Indoor cultivation facility design can greatly influence what cultivators can achieve with phenotypic expression, and it serves as the backbone of a cannabis company’s financial performance. Attendees of “Getting The Most Out Of Your Cannabis Phenotype” will learn more about subjects including the factors that influence a phenotype; the impact of facility design and equipment selection on phenotypic expression; and the financial advantages and brand recognition that optimal phenotypic expression can provide for cultivators and owners in the cannabis marketplace.
The May 27 webinar will be hosted by Jesse Porter and Anders Peterson, InSpire’s Cannabis Operations Specialist. Porter has spent his professional career operating and consulting on commercial cannabis cultivation facilities, is a previous Cannabis Cup winner and an avid genetics collector. Peterson is a business-minded cannabis scientist who has dedicated his career to better understanding and unleashing the potential of the cannabis genome.
To learn more about this webinar or to register for free, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rAiYpNmGSS-alvveOMzazg.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides best in class heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) systems for indoor horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize plant biomass and phenotypic expression to strengthen financial performance and mitigate risk. Leading the way with more than 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire works with plant medicine and food system pioneers to optimize indoor environments with plant-centric commercial grow room HVACD products and data-driven cloud services to deliver consistent climate control across the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and plant physiology, InSpire partners with cannabis professionals to provide purpose-built solutions that significantly impact overall business profitability. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
