Missouri State Parks announces the 2021 Bicentennial Ride at Katy Trail State Park

Registration opens Thursday, May 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 19, 2021 – To commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial, Missouri State Parks invites avid cyclists to participate in a century ride on the Katy Trail on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The Bicentennial Ride will include 200 cyclists and 200 miles. Registration opens at 12:01 a.m. Central Standard Time, Thursday, May 20.

The Bicentennial Ride combines two century rides, 100 miles each, for a unique way to start the Missouri bicentennial commemoration. A group of 100 cyclists will depart from St. Charles and ride to North Jefferson Trailhead in Jefferson City. A second group of 100 cyclists will depart from Windsor and ride to North Jefferson Trailhead in Jefferson City. Both groups will camp in Memorial Park and have the option to see live music at Jefferson Landing State Historic Site and enjoy dinner in downtown Jefferson City.

“The Bicentennial Ride is a departure from regular Katy Trail rides because it combines two individual century rides in one event,” says Katy Trail coordinator Melanie Robinson-Smith. “It is a great way to get outside, challenge yourself and kick off the state’s bicentennial commemoration.”

Participation is limited to 100 people from each direction and registration closes Thursday, July 1, or until the 100 participants per direction limit is reached. The $200 registration fee includes breakfast on Saturday and Sunday, lunch on Saturday, optional outdoor camping spaces on Friday and Saturday nights, hot shower facilities, gear shuttle, detailed route map, SAG support stops, a bicentennial ride t-shirt, bicentennial water bottle, commemorative item and Katy Trail 30th anniversary bike jersey.

Return transportation is available for an additional $70, which will take the participant, bicycle and baggage on an air-conditioned motor coach from Jefferson City to the participant’s original trailhead. for an additional $20, hotel shuttle service is available to those who choose not to camp and have preregistered.

For more information about the ride or to register, visit mostateparks.com, email katytrailride@dnr.mo.gov or call Missouri State Parks toll free at 800-334-6946.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

