Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,042 in the last 365 days.

Girls See the World for Good Contest Becomes a Pay It Forward Design Experience

Girls Participate in Creative Contest Winners Land Opportunity to Work With Nicole Borota #jerseycookiegirl #seetheworldforgood www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Girls Participate in Creative Contest Winners Land Opportunity to Work With Nicole Borota #jerseycookiegirl #seetheworldforgood www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Girls Participate in Creative Contest Winners Land Opportunity to Work With Nicole Borota #jerseycookiegirl #seetheworldforgood www.JerseyCookieGirl.com

Girls Participate in Creative Contest Winners Land Opportunity to Work With Nicole Borota #jerseycookiegirl #seetheworldforgood www.JerseyCookieGirl.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors girls contest; most inspired entry wins opportunity to design her own cookies, host a party and invite the next girl to participate

Thru our sweet contest, we love inspiring girls to pursue professions in Architecture and Engineering and to design tomorrow's cities and spaceships too!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals and generating proceeds to fund fulfilling creative contest and to make a positive impact.

The purpose of Girls See the World for Good is to inspire participation in a Sweet Design Contest. Girls submit drawings or renderings of "What tomorrow's cities will look like."

Through the meaningful contest a girl competes with herself to complete the design in a timely manner. She then earns the opportunity to collaborate and design her own cookies with Nicole Borota, owner of Jersey Cookie Girl. And Recruiting for Good sponsors a Sweet Cookie Party for the winner, her friends, and family.

The girl who completes the design and earns the fun reward will also Pay Forward The Design Experience to any girlfriend.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Nicole's Bachelor's Degree in Architectural Design inspired us to create Girls See the World for Good. We also love to inspire more girls to pursue careers in architecture and engineering and to design tomorrow's cities and spaceships too."

About

Created By Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos, and Inspired By Nicole Borota, Girls See the World for Good is a fun creative Pay-It-Forward Experience contest for girls who love to design what tomorrow's cities will look like. The only way to participate is to be invited by a girl, who completed a design and earned the reward to design their own cookies with Nicole Borota, owner of Jersey Cookie Girl. And Recruiting for Good will sponsor a cookie party for friends and family to celebrate the winning designer. www.Girls-SeetheWorldforGood.com

One More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl… My name is Nicole Borota. Previously I was an architectural designer, but now I express myself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Are you a sweet soccer mom that loves to make a positive impact? Join to help girls travel. Simply, connect a girls soccer team intent on traveling to the 2023 Women's World Cup to Recruiting for Good. Our staffing agency works collaboratively with parents to reward referrals to companies hiring talented professionals with funding for travel. Moms on our sweet gig earn money to benefit their family or to donate to their favorite cause. To learn more visit www.SocialConnectorforGood.com

Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girls soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Girls See the World for Good Contest Becomes a Pay It Forward Design Experience

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.