Girls See the World for Good Contest Becomes a Pay It Forward Design Experience
Girls Participate in Creative Contest Winners Land Opportunity to Work With Nicole Borota #jerseycookiegirl #seetheworldforgood www.SeetheWorldforGood.com
Girls Participate in Creative Contest Winners Land Opportunity to Work With Nicole Borota #jerseycookiegirl #seetheworldforgood www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
Recruiting for Good sponsors girls contest; most inspired entry wins opportunity to design her own cookies, host a party and invite the next girl to participate
The purpose of Girls See the World for Good is to inspire participation in a Sweet Design Contest. Girls submit drawings or renderings of "What tomorrow's cities will look like."
Through the meaningful contest a girl competes with herself to complete the design in a timely manner. She then earns the opportunity to collaborate and design her own cookies with Nicole Borota, owner of Jersey Cookie Girl. And Recruiting for Good sponsors a Sweet Cookie Party for the winner, her friends, and family.
The girl who completes the design and earns the fun reward will also Pay Forward The Design Experience to any girlfriend.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Nicole's Bachelor's Degree in Architectural Design inspired us to create Girls See the World for Good. We also love to inspire more girls to pursue careers in architecture and engineering and to design tomorrow's cities and spaceships too."
About
Created By Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos, and Inspired By Nicole Borota, Girls See the World for Good is a fun creative Pay-It-Forward Experience contest for girls who love to design what tomorrow's cities will look like. The only way to participate is to be invited by a girl, who completed a design and earned the reward to design their own cookies with Nicole Borota, owner of Jersey Cookie Girl. And Recruiting for Good will sponsor a cookie party for friends and family to celebrate the winning designer. www.Girls-SeetheWorldforGood.com
One More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl… My name is Nicole Borota. Previously I was an architectural designer, but now I express myself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com
Are you a sweet soccer mom that loves to make a positive impact? Join to help girls travel. Simply, connect a girls soccer team intent on traveling to the 2023 Women's World Cup to Recruiting for Good. Our staffing agency works collaboratively with parents to reward referrals to companies hiring talented professionals with funding for travel. Moms on our sweet gig earn money to benefit their family or to donate to their favorite cause. To learn more visit www.SocialConnectorforGood.com
Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girls soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn