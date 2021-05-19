Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SCJD updates standing order on remote proceedings

The judges of the South Central Judicial District have reviewed court procedure in the district as the area continues to lessen COVID-10 restrictions. Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick has issued a new standing order on reliable electronic means proceedings effective May 18, 2021.

Download the new standing order.

