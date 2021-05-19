Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners selects Miller Bros Solar for its 476MWdc Fighting Jays Solar Project in TX
CIP expanding its O&M partnership with Miller Bros to over 800MWdc in ERCOTCONSHOHOCKEN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller Bros Solar (MBS) announces its selection by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for its Fighting Jays solar project in Fort Bend county Texas.
MBS has been operating the CIP owned, 327MWdc Misae site in Childress county Texas since early 2020, and after Fighting Jays becomes operational in early summer of 2022, MBS will be operating 800MWdc of utility scale solar in Texas for CIP.
Mads Skovgaard Andersen, Partner in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners says that “CIP is very excited about constructing yet another big solar farm in Texas and engaging MBS as one of CIP’s key service providers for the solar farm.”
Jim Johnston, MBS Director of Utility Operations, noted, “We are really excited to grow our footprint in ERCOT, and look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with CIP in the state, and across the US.”
MBS’ Utility Services division has been rapidly growing since launching in 2019 and will exit 2021 with over 1GWdc of solar projects in ERCOT, MISO, and SERC.
About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is a fund management company focused on energy infrastructure including offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, and other energy assets like reserve capacity and storage. CIP has approximately 200 employees and offices in Copenhagen, Hamburg, New York, Tokyo, Utrecht, and London.
CIP manages seven funds and has approximately EUR 15 billion under management. PensionDanmark was founding and sole investor in CI I and CI A I. Today CIP’s funds have approximately 100 international institutional investors from the Nordics, Continental Europe, the UK, Israel, Asia, Australia, the US and North America and multi-lateral organizations e.g. EIB. CIP was founded in 2012 by senior executives from the energy industry in cooperation with PensionDanmark.
About Miller Bros Solar
Miller Bros Solar LLC is an independent turnkey solutions provider to the PV, and Energy Storage industries with a national footprint. Headquartered in Conshohocken PA, MBS operates 2000MW + of Distributed Generation (DG), and Utility Scale PV plants, as well as Battery Storage facilities across 20 states in North America, monitored form its 24/7 NERC registered ROC in Conshohocken PA.
Ahmar Zaman
Miller Bros Solar LLC
email us here