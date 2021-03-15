Miller Bros Solar LLC and Clenera, LLC announce Partnership to Operate Iowa’s Largest Utility site Wapello Solar
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller Bros Solar LLC (“Miller Bros Solar”), a leading Renewable Energy O&M service provider, and Clenera, LLC (“Clēnera”) announce their partnership on Wapello Solar. Miller Bros Solar will be operating and maintaining the 127 MW Iowa site which reached COD earlier this month. Miller Bros Solar has been growing its utility scale solar service division since 2018; the Wapello Solar project is one of many utility scale projects under management today.
Jim Johnston, Director of Utility Operations, noted, “We are really excited to be operating and maintaining the largest solar site in Iowa and continuing to expand our partnership with Clēnera across the US."
Miller Bros Solar is now operating in 30 states across the US providing both Utility and DG scale operations and maintenance services (Solar O&M) with a team of highly skilled senior solar technicians and a fully manned NERC operations center based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. In addition to PV O&M services, Miller Bros Solar is also a leading Energy Storage services provider.
About Miller Bros Solar LLC:
Miller Bros Solar LLC, is an independent turnkey solutions provider to the PV industry with a national footprint. Headquartered in Conshohocken PA, MBS operated 1300MW + of both Distributed Generation (DG), and Utility Scale PV plants across 29 states in North America. Our dedicated team aims to exceed our client expectations, control costs, and enable power plants under our management to achieve expected ROIs. Through meticulous customer- focused operations, financial decision-making procedures, and 24/7/365 availability, MBS provides a full wrap of asset services tailored to our customers’ needs. Contact: Caitlin Blaisdell-Buck cbuck@millerbros.us
About Clenera, LLC:
Clenera, LLC (“Clēnera”) is a privately-held renewable energy company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Clēnera acquires, develops, builds and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthrough technology with a deeply integrated team approach, Clēnera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energy leaders in their communities. Clēnera’s current operating portfolio exceeds 1.3 GW, with more than 14 GW of solar and storage assets in development. Learn more at www.clenera.com.
Caitlin Blaisdell-Buck
