News Release Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A301334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 04/09/21 at 0930 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 14S, E. MONTPELIER, VT

VIOLATION: UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF

ACCUSED: MATTHEW ADAMS

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. MONTPELIER, VT

VICTIM: ANNETTE YOUNG

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. MONTPELIER, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers received a report of a citizen dispute

between the victim and the accused. The victim reported that the accused threw

her phone onto the ground causing it to crack. When questioned, Adams admitted

to causing the damage to the phone and was issued a criminal citation to appear

in court for the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/21 AT 0830 HOURS

COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY S.S.

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

