News Release Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 21A301334
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 04/09/21 at 0930 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 14S, E. MONTPELIER, VT
VIOLATION: UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF
ACCUSED: MATTHEW ADAMS
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. MONTPELIER, VT
VICTIM: ANNETTE YOUNG
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. MONTPELIER, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers received a report of a citizen dispute
between the victim and the accused. The victim reported that the accused threw
her phone onto the ground causing it to crack. When questioned, Adams admitted
to causing the damage to the phone and was issued a criminal citation to appear
in court for the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/21 AT 0830 HOURS
COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY S.S.
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
