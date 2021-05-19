Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                            

STATION:  MIDDLESEX BARRACKS                   

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/09/21 at 0930 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 14S, E. MONTPELIER, VT

VIOLATION: UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF

 

ACCUSED: MATTHEW ADAMS                                         

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. MONTPELIER, VT

 

VICTIM: ANNETTE YOUNG

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. MONTPELIER, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers received a report of a citizen dispute

between the victim and the accused. The victim reported that the accused threw

her phone onto the ground causing it to crack. When questioned, Adams admitted

to causing the damage to the phone and was issued a criminal citation to appear

in court for the aforementioned charge.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/21 AT 0830 HOURS           

COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY S.S.

LODGED - LOCATION:    NO 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

