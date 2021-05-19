Oxford Hills Technology School Honors Culiandra Nero as CTE Student of the Year

Oxford Hills Technology School is pleased to announce that Culiandra Nero has been named the 2020/2021 CTE Student of the Year.

Culiandra is a third year Graphic Design student whose artistic curiosity leads her to explore a wide range of mediums. Culiandra has won numerous awards at the state and national level for design and was named a Candidate for Presidential Scholar in Career & Technical Education. Academically, Culiandra has maintained high honors throughout high school and is her class Salutatorian.

Culiandra is very involved in her school and community as an active member of Key Club, Math Team, and Tennis. She has also been engaged in SkillsUSA, National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society. Culiandra has volunteered for the children’s program at the local public library, at a local elementary school, for the Pink Feather Foundation, and for such events as May Day Play Day and a Haunted Walk.

Culiandra is already designing her personal branding and creating a digital storefront for her design work. We are excited to see what she achieves in the future as she plans to attend a four year college for studio and visual art.

After graduation she plans to attend a 4 year college for Studio Art/Visual Art with a future focus on animation.

