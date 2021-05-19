Maine DOE Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Information Sessions with Maine Physicians, Infectious Disease Experts

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has been hosting information sessions with Maine physicians who are experts on COVID-19 vaccines and infectious diseases to help educate school populations about the COVID-19 vaccines available to school aged youth.

The most recent session was held Tuesday, May 18th with Jennifer Jubulis, MD, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician at Maine Medical Center and Kyle Massey, PharmD, BCIDP, an Infectious Disease Pharmacist at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The previous two COVID-19 Vaccine Information sessions are available at:

With school districts across Maine now in the midst of scheduling and hosting COVID-19 clinics for students that are eligible for the vaccine, the above information sessions can be helpful in answering questions that school staff and communities may have about the health and safety of students taking the vaccine.

The Department extends a enormous thank you to school districts that have been able to arrange clinics so far. For school and district staff seeking further information about COVID-19 vaccines or hosting a clinic please contact Maine DOE School Nurse Consultant Emily Poland at emily.poland@maine.gov.