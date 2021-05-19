Paving Project on Route 428 in Venango County to Restart Next Week

A $1.8 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than five miles of Route 428 in Oakland and Plum townships, Venango County is scheduled to start soon.

The project includes milling and paving of 5.37 miles of Route 428 from the intersection with Cherrytree Road to the intersection of Route 417 in Oakland Township and from the intersection with Route 417 to the intersection of Buxton Road (Route 4022) in Oakland and Plum townships. Work will also include concrete bridge repairs, guiderail upgrades, and updated pavement markings.

Work started in the fall of 2020 with base repairs, tree trimming, and drainage improvements.

Construction is expected to restart on May 24, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in August 2021.

The contractor is IA Construction, of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $1,793,222.22, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions, anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #