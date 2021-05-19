Road Closure for Slide Repair on State Route 1018 Baum-Belknap Road Begins Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming road closure on State Route 1018 Baum-Belknap Road in Boggs Township, Armstrong County beginning May 24, 2021.

The road closure will be in place May 24 through July 2, 2021 for a slide repair. The impacted area is between North Oliver Road and State Route 1027.

Motorists should detour via State Route 28/66 to State Route 1016(Calhoun School Road) to State Route 1025 (Distant-Belknap Road) to State Route 1018 (Baum-Belknap Road).

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.