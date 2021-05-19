Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Route 234 in Tyrone Township, Adams County

​Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on the Route 234 (Heidlersburg Road) bridge between Rupp Road and School House Road in Tyrone Township, Adams County.

A 50-day detour will be in place for vehicles using Route 34, Route 394 and Route 15. A bicycle detour also will be in place using School House Road, Frazer Road, Company Farm Road and Rupp Road.

In addition to replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert, this project includes new guiderail, shoulder backup and pavement restoration.

This bridge is the second of a $1,142,578, two-bridge contract, which also includes replacing the Route 234 bridge spanning Conewago Creek between Gun Club Road and Shippensburg Road in Franklin Township.

Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg, PA is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018