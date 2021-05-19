Detour for Pipe Replacement this Weekend on Route 94 in Adams County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that, weather permitting, a weekend detour is planned on Route 94 (Carlisle Pike) in Adams County for a large pipe replacement.

The work location is just south of Berlin Road (Route 1019) in Hamilton Township. Route 94 will be closed to through traffic between Route 30 (York Road) and Route 234 (East Berlin Road) from 8:30 PM Friday, May 21 to 6 AM Monday, May 24. A detour will be in place using Route 30, Route 15 and Route 234. The road will be open to local traffic on either side of the closure.

This work is part of a project that consists of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway and shoulders, drainage, guide rail, and base repairs on Route 94 from just north of the intersection with Green Springs Road (Route 2033) to the intersection with Berlin Road (Route 1019) in Berwick, Hamilton, and Oxford townships, and on Route 194 from just south of Town Circle to just north of the intersection with Short Cut Road (T-549) in Berwick and Hamilton townships and Abbottstown Borough. Work on Route 194 was completed in 2019.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $3,254,000 project.

