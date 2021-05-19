Webinar Media Alert--An MS TeamWorks Forum

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Insights on COVID-19 Vaccinations & High-Efficacy Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis

DATE: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

TIME: 7:00 PM EDT

WHERE: https://catmeded.com/mscovidvaccine

WHY: This free live webinar, "Expert Insights on COVID-19 Vaccinations & High-Efficacy Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis," will discuss COVID-19 vaccines and approaches to vaccination in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients currently taking or planning to start a high-efficacy therapy.

Expert speakers, Program Chair, Scott Newsome, DO, MSCS, FAAN, FANA, and Anne H. Cross, MD, FAAN, will review current recommendations and evidence for COVID-19 vaccinations in people living with MS. They will then discuss practical approaches to COVID-19 vaccinations and provide insight on individualizing therapy on a case-by-case basis. An open question and answer session with the speakers and review of online resources will also be part of the agenda.

MS TeamWorks is an inspiring collection of videos from MS patients, clinicians and caregivers and is a joint venture of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) and Catamount Medical Education. The “Expert Insights on COVID-19 Vaccinations & High-Efficacy Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis,” is made possible by program supporter, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

For more information and to register, visit: https://catmeded.com/mscovidvaccine.