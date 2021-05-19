Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,331 in the last 365 days.

Expert Insights on COVID-19 Vaccinations & High-Efficacy Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis

mscare.org

Webinar Media Alert--An MS TeamWorks Forum

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Insights on COVID-19 Vaccinations & High-Efficacy Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis

DATE: Tuesday, May 25, 2021
TIME: 7:00 PM EDT
WHERE: https://catmeded.com/mscovidvaccine

WHY: This free live webinar, "Expert Insights on COVID-19 Vaccinations & High-Efficacy Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis," will discuss COVID-19 vaccines and approaches to vaccination in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients currently taking or planning to start a high-efficacy therapy.

Expert speakers, Program Chair, Scott Newsome, DO, MSCS, FAAN, FANA, and Anne H. Cross, MD, FAAN, will review current recommendations and evidence for COVID-19 vaccinations in people living with MS. They will then discuss practical approaches to COVID-19 vaccinations and provide insight on individualizing therapy on a case-by-case basis. An open question and answer session with the speakers and review of online resources will also be part of the agenda.

MS TeamWorks is an inspiring collection of videos from MS patients, clinicians and caregivers and is a joint venture of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) and Catamount Medical Education. The “Expert Insights on COVID-19 Vaccinations & High-Efficacy Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis,” is made possible by program supporter, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

For more information and to register, visit: https://catmeded.com/mscovidvaccine.

Annie Scully
Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers
201-310-9252
annie.scully@mscare.org

You just read:

Expert Insights on COVID-19 Vaccinations & High-Efficacy Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.