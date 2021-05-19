VERABANK ACQUIRES PANOLA NATIONAL BANK
EINPresswire.com/ -- VeraBank, Inc., the bank holding company for VeraBank, in Henderson Texas, is excited to announce the completion of its agreement to acquire Panola National Bank (PNB). PNB is a community bank with assets totaling more than $130 million. Chartered in 1983, PNB is a full-service bank with two locations in Panola and Harrison counties. This transaction will expand VeraBank’s footprint into Panola county and increase their presence in East Texas.
Brad Tidwell, President and CEO of VeraBank, commented, “Bringing our two organizations together will be a true win-win, and we’re proud to be able to serve more customers and more markets with our genuine style of banking.”
Combining the banks takes VeraBank from $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion in assets, and from 36 to 38 branches. VeraBank anticipates converting the charter and operations of PNB into VeraBank later this summer.
About VeraBank:
VeraBank is a privately owned community bank that serves the Austin Metro, East, and Central Texas
with its network of 36 conveniently located branches and $3.1 billion in assets, with trust assets under
management of approximately $750 million. Since 1930, VeraBank has remained committed to
providing excellent personal service with the latest in banking technology and can be found online at
verabank.com.
About Panola National Bank:
Panola National Bank was chartered in 1983 in Carthage, TX, is $130 million in assets, and serves the
communities of Carthage and Marshall, Texas. They have a strong reputation of being a dedicated
community bank that strives to serve the needs of their valued customer base.
Brad Tidwell
