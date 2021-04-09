VeraBank Proud to be Named to List of Best Companies to Work for in Texas
VeraBank Proud to be Named to List of Best Companies to Work for in TexasTEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a 6th year, VeraBank was named as one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best 100 places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.
“We’re so honored to be on this list again, especially after such a challenging year. The award really speaks to the strength and dedication of our entire team – because without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” – Brad Tidwell, VeraBank President and CEO.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies, and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Texas and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.
“The best part, is that so much of this is driven by our employees … we get to see and hear how they really feel, and that allows us to continue our efforts to be the employer of choice in the areas we serve,” – Danette Heffner, VeraBank Executive Vice President and HR Director.
The list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas and how they rank will be revealed for the first time at the Texas Association of Business (TAB) Best Companies to Work for in Texas Awards Dinner and Celebration on May 13, 2021 at the Fairmont.
For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit https://www.bestcompaniestx.com/.
For more information on VeraBank, visit https://www.verabank.com/.
