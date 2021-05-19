Mapping Out the Buddhist Journey to Enlightenment
New Book by Senior Student of Famed Tibetan Teacher Chögyam Trungpa Seeks to Explain Buddhist Path as a Series of Insights, Using Nontechnical LanguageNEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To Buddhist practitioners, “enlightenment” is the final result of the spiritual path. A recently released book is working to make enlightenment accessible to a broader audience, by describing it in a sequence of specific insights, using plain, nontechnical language.
Buddhist traditions often convey both the meaning of enlightenment itself, and guidelines for attaining it, using spiritual terms that have specialized meanings, are difficult to translate, and vary between traditions. A new book, The Truth about Enlightenment: How to Find Egolessness, Nonduality, and Wisdom on the Buddhist Path, works to simplify this communication barrier. The book, by a student of the prominent late Tibetan meditation master Chögyam Trungpa, works to describe in plain language a series of core insights that constitute the Buddhist path to enlightenment.
The Truth about Enlightenment approaches spiritual topics such as egolessness and nonduality in sequence, describing the typical order in which these insights unfold, how to identify them when they occur, and how each contributes toward the full experience of enlightenment.
Released in March 2021, The Truth about Enlightenment debuted at #1 in Amazon’s Buddhist categories.
Fred H. Meyer, MD, is a retired physician, longtime Zen and Tibetan Buddhist practitioner, and yogin. In 1980, he became a student of the seminal Tibetan meditation master Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche, living for two years at Trungpa Rinpoche’s first practice center in North America and serving as a personal attendant to Trungpa Rinpoche until his passing in 1987. Meyer has received advanced transmissions in the Kagyu, Nyingma, and Shambhala traditions of Buddhism. He is a founding member of the Fort Collins, CO, Shambhala Center, and has taught in residence in Fort Collins and Hilo, HI, for the past ten years.
Dr. Meyer's prior books include In the Buddha's Realm: A Physician’s Experiences with Chögyam Trungpa, A Modern-Day Buddha (2002), Don't Give Up Until You Do: From Mindfulness to Realization on the Buddhist Path (Llewellyn, 2012), and Beyond Belief: Life on the Buddhist Path (2019).
